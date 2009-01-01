Home | News | General | Singer Rema advises fans, says 'be a better version of you'

Rema has taken to social media to advise his fans about rewriting their stories

The singer shared a post on Twitter, telling his fans to be a better version of themselves

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, has shared a word of advice for his fans on social media. The singer took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to share the advice.

In the tweet, the singer asked his fans to become a better version of themselves. He noted that if they do they would be proud.

According to him, the version of someone in the old universe would be proud once they become a better version of themselves. Rema also advised his fans to rewrite their stories.

The Dumebi crooner became famous in 2019 after he signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records. The 19-year-old star from Benin City has also received recognition from former president of the United State Barack Obama after his song Iron Man appeared on his 2019 summer playlist.

