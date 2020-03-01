Home | News | General | I’m leaving APC due to ill-treatment, disrespect —Segun Oni

…returns to PDP

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—FORMER Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni, yesterday, dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, over the shabby treatment being meted to him and his supporters.

He said he decided to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a way of acceding to the request of his people, who were desirous of taking the political step.

The former Governor said he had started the process of engaging the critical stakeholders in the Ekiti PDP, like former governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi about his resolve to return to his former party.

Oni defected to the APC in 2014 and was immediately made the Deputy National Chairman of the party.

Speaking with journalists via telephone conversation in Ado Ekiti, Oni expressed displeasure about how he and his supporters were being ostracised from all engagements in APC, including appointments and privilege to contest elections.

His words: “You all knew the kind of treatment I have been getting. As we speak, none of my supporters was allowed to get an appointment or contest elections in APC.

“If the APC gives me the whole world, I won’t be happy seeing an integral part of my political life, I mean my supporters being treated badly.

“At a particular time, I was suspended in my ward at Ifaki Ekiti and nothing was said about it. I am the Asiwaju of this town, if someone could have the effrontery to do that to me here, you could see it had sent a signal that there was a problem.

“It is not about Segun Oni, my people and supporters are the main issues.”

Also, he said: “We have taken a decision and we are in the process of joining the PDP. We are going to set up an implementation committee to work on our programme of action. Our joining PDP is not something that won’t take three months.

“I am not that kind of a politician that will rush at things; we can’t just go back that way. There must be proper planning. We are carrying out the local government by local government counting of those that will follow us.

“Those who took the action were my supporters across all the local governments and 177 wards, who felt bad about the whole scenario in APC.

“But the major thing is that we are moving, we have decided to go back and on that we are working on.”

