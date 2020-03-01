2020 UTME: JAMB stops biometric verification after exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has suspended the conduct of biometric verification after candidates must have written their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.
The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said the decision was taken after a review of Saturday and Monday’s examination.
Speaking with News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday, Benjamin, however, stated that verification of candidates before the commencement of the examination would continue.
Benjamin said without such verification, there will be no examination for any candidate.
The JAMB spokesperson said candidates should feel free to go to their respective homes immediately they are through with their examination without filing out for another verification.
He said: “Candidates are no longer to wait to be signed out through another round of biometric verification after the examination, henceforth.
“They should go straight home as soon as they leave the examination hall.
“However, in addition to this, as we also release the results for each day, we would like to urge all those concerned to note that we will not hesitate to withdraw any result found to be a product of cheating.
“What this means is that it is not yet over, especially for those that may have engaged in acts unexpected of our standard.”
Recall that JAMB had on Monday released results of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
