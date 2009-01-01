IPPIS: FG, ASUU meet again over strike





The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, is currently meeting the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Abuja over the strike embarked upon by the union.





When the two sides met on Thursday, the meeting was adjourned after the Federal Government proposed the merger of the contentious Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System and ASUU salary payment system.





It was agreed that ASUU should present the proposal to Congress before today’s meeting.





Before Tuesday’s meeting went into a closed session, ASUU president, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi, said it was unfortunate that the government made IPPIS look like the major issue in the union’s demands.





“Another issue to correct is that we never said university bursars are to generate the budget for the instructions. ASUU is here with a report from members,” the ASUU president said.





Details later…

