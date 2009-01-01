Home | News | General | Two WHO workers infected with Coronavirus
Two World Health Organisation staff members have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 respiratory disease.

This was disclosed by the WHO’s spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, during a Geneva news conference on Tuesday.

Several hundred WHO staffers started working remotely from home on Tuesday.

