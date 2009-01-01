‘She was only empowered with N400,000’ — Pastor denies paying woman for fake miracle





Chris Okafor, founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, has denied paying a sum of N400,000 to stage a miracle on Bose Olasunkanmi, a Nigerian woman.





According to him, Olasunkanmi was only empowered with the said sum to start a new life.





In October last year, NE had reported how the 44-year-old woman took centre stage on social media after video clips emerge where she was allegedly used for “fake” miracles by some pastors.





Months after the video went viral across social media platforms, she had narrated that she was pushed into the act by poverty.

But on Monday, Okafor through his counsel, Monday Ubani, denied staging the miracle for an agreed sum.





He told journalists in Lagos that Olasunkanmi attended the televised miracle session like every other member and was healed during the programme like other attendees.





“The recent story in a national daily and online platforms that the sum of N400,000 was paid to her for a fake miracle is not true,” he said.





“The lady in question came to church like every other person and the said programme through which she was healed was shown on a live television and there was nothing to hide because it was not only the woman that was healed.





“The church is not new, it’s been in existence over 10 years and the members who keep increasing have experienced the touch of God one way or the other. So there was no issue of arranging any miracle to anybody.”





He added that the woman was given N400,000 to start a new life and not as a compensation for any miracle.





“My client sent his ministers to look for the woman to ask why she was deceiving pastors. When she was asked, she said its poverty that caused it because she is a widow,” he said.





“Upon hearing that, the man of God who is a very compassionate person gave her the sum of N400,000 to empower her instead of going from one church to the other faking miracles. The money given to her was not to procure fake miracle but to empower her to stop going from one church to the other.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com