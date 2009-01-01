Home | News | General | Nigerian man Ike Eweama gets promoted to colonel rank in US Army (photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Ike Eweama has made the country proud after being promoted to the rank of colonel in the United States Army.

Colonel Ike Eweama. Photo credit: Dqueen Mary

Legit.ng gathers that Colonel Eweama is a PhD holder whose service in the US Army earned him the promotion.

Colonel Ike Eweama and his colleagues. Photo credit: Dqueen Mary

In recent times, Nigerian nationals living abroad have been changing the narrative of the country for good, a development that has made citizens proud of being associated with the country.

