Home | News | General | Breaking: Copa America postponed over spread of coronavirus

- Copa America has been postponed until the summer of 2021

- The south American continental championship was scheduled to be staged in Argentina and Colombia this year

- The spread of the deadly virus has crippled virtually all the sporting activities across the world

Coronavirus outbreak has forced the South America’s football governing body to postpone the 2020 Copa America championship scheduled for this summer.

The continental competition was originally scheduled to hold in Argentina and Colombia between June 12 to July 12. It has now been moved to the summer of 2021 following the spread of the deadly virus.

According to Daily Star, all south American leagues have been suspended while other continental competition including Copa Libertadores has been put on hold recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The publication claimed the suspension will afford them time to complete the ongoing league season once the bug has been taken care of.

Coronavirus threat in Nigeria not yet over - Osinbajo warns

In the same vein, UEFA has also announced that the EURO 2020 championship has been put on hold over the spread of the deadly virus.

The European football body has already halted most of the leagues after some of their players tested positive for the virus while their teammates triggered self-isolation code.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi among others have contracted the virus but are doing well and might be back with the rest of the team soon.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Olympics appear to be the only major global tournament yet to be postponed with the local organising committee weighing their options.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 amid the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, cited on BBC.

Europe's football governing body UEFA held a crisis meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and the decision was taken to move the tournament to the summer of 2021.

Coronavirus: See what Super Eagles players did with tissue paper while in quarantine (video)

The prestigious tournament will now hold between June 11, to July 11, 2021, as against June 12, 2020, which supposed to kick off in Rome, Italy, and finish at Wembley on July 12, 2020.

Also, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League final matches have been postponed until June 27th and June 24th respectively due to the rampaging coronavirus.

Both finals were earlier scheduled to take place in May, but with the suspension of some games due to the coronavirus, UEFA officials were forced to move the dates for the finals further.

Both competitions are already halfway through the round of 16, but the dates for the continuation were not made clear.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...