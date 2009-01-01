Home | News | General | Super Eagles star builds luxurious 3-star hotel in Edo and it's a thing of beauty (video)

Uche Agbo may have not played for the Super Eagles for a while but the midfielder has completed his luxurious 3-star hotel in Benin City and its ready to begin commercial activities.

The 24-year-old posted a short video clip and pictures showing the exterior part of the hotel located at Oko quarters, GRA Benin City.

Agbo is currently on loan at Spanish second division side Deportivo La Caruna from Standard Liege.

He last made his appearance for Nigeria in an international friendly against Togo where he came in as a second-half substitute for Wilfred Ndidi.

The defensive midfielder has played for eight different clubs in his career including Udinese, Standard Liege, Rayo Vallecano and the likes.

Uche was part of the 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup but did not make the final 23-man to the soccer fiesta in Russia.

