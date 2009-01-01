Home | News | General | More trouble for Barcelona icon Ronaldinho in jail after he's linked to money laundering

- Ronaldinho could be imprisoned for the next six months

- The Brazilian legend is currently in a Paraguay prison after using fake documents to gain entrance into the country

- The former Barcelona star is now being investigated for money laundering

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has reportedly been accused of money laundering despite being held up in the Paraguayan prison.

An investigation has been launched against the 39-year-old to determine how much he knows about the allegation levied against him.

According to SunSport, the Brazilian is currently in the police nets for trying to gain entrance into the south American country with fake documents alongside his brother.

The World Cup-winning forward was said to have contracted the deadly coronavirus while in prison.

Meanwhile, he has been informed he could be restrained behind bars for about six months owing to the new development against him.

The Sun quoting Mundo Deportivo claimed the former PSG star is under investigation over money laundering.

Reports also claim that authorities are looking into the documents linking the Brazilian to the money-laundering case going on using the name of Ronaldinho.

It is understood that investigators do not know to what extent at how much Ronaldinho was aware by what was going on.

The report also states that the duo could face a maximum of five years in prison for using fake passports.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has denied claims that he will help former teammate Ronaldinho financially for him to get out of prison in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho is now spending a week inside the jail in Paraguay after being arrested for entering the country with fake international passport.

There were reports that Lionel Messi who enjoyed playing together with Ronaldinho is planning to roll out the sum of £3.25 million so as to help his friend get out of prison.

And according to the report on UK Sun citing Catalan publication Sport, Lionel Messi's advisors claimed that the Argentine will not be helping the Brazilian financially.

