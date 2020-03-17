Home | News | General | Liverpool star donates €45,000 to his homeland to help victims fight Coronavirus

- Sadio Mane has reportedly made a €45,000 donation to his country to help fight Coronavirus

- The 27-year-old has also in the past built schools and a hospital for his village people

- Mane is looking to win his first Premier League title with Liverpool in the 2019-20 campaign

Sadio Mane has been a loyal son to his homeland to the core despite acquiring all his wealth in Europe, cited on Twitter.

The Liverpool striker has reportedly donated €45,000 to help fight the deadly Coronavirus ravaging the whole world.

It is not the first time Mane has been generous to the people of his country, the Senegal international has also built hospitals and schools to help develop his village.

Mane has been in an impeccable form in the past two seasons for the Reds helping them win the Champions League last season.

Liverpool becoming European champions saw Mane nominated for the 2019 Balon d'Or award as he came fourth behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ighalo reveals what he used his lunch money to do while growing up as Man Utd fan (it's a huge surprise)

But this season's competition has been different as Jurgen Klopp's side were unceremoniously knocked out in the round of 16 over two legs by Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

However, Mane is in line to make history with the Merseysiders as they aim to win their first Premier League title in over 30 years of waiting.

The 27-year-old has 14 league goals in 26 matches this season including two strikes Champion Leagues.

PAY ATTENTION:Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 amid the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, cited on BBC.

Europe's football governing body UEFA held a crisis meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and the decision was taken to move the tournament to the summer of 2021.

The prestigious tournament will now hold between June 11, to July 11, 2021, as against June 12, 2020, which supposed to kick off in Rome, Italy, and finish at Wembley on July 12, 2020.

Coronavirus: Buhari salutes as Dangote donates N200m to combat disease

Legit.ng also reported that John Obi Mikel has never for once denied his love for his family after he recently inscribed the names of his twin daughters on his football boots.

The Trabzonspor midfielder now wears names of Ava and Mia on his boots in every football match he plays.

Mikel has been having a decent spell in the Turkish Super Liga since summer move as a free agent in 2109, making 15 appearances so far.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...