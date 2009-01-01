Home | News | General | Arsenal fans moved to tears, beg ex-player to return to club after what he was spotted doing (video)

- Santi Cazorla has been urged to return to Arsenal

- The Spaniard posted of his son attempting kick-ups in an Arsenal jersey

- Carzorla joined other players around the world in the trending stay home challenge

Santi Cazorla’s son was involved in the latest trend of the 'stay home challenge' as his father posted a video of the chap attempting kick-ups amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal fans were left delighted seeing the son of their former forward don the club jersey and urged the father to return to the Premier League club.

Cazorla played for the Gunners between 2012 and 2018 where he scored 25 goals in his 129 appearances for the club.

Arsenal fans bombarded the post with pleas that Cazorla return to the club while also being left 'in tears.'

With elite leagues across Europe are postponed, many players have engaged themselves in the viral ‘stay at home challenge’ where they are seen kicking the tissue paper as a way to promote the fight against the dreaded virus.

However, Cazorla’s son could only manage 12 kick-ups with ease before calling an end to proceedings.

“Santi Cazorla’s son is doing kick-ups with a toilet roll dressed in an Arsenal kit. Get your cheque book out Raul,” said another.

“Cazorla posted a video of his son with an Arsenal shirt on and that's made me so happy,” a third said.

Another added: “Santi Cazorla’s son wearing an Arsenal shirt in his latest Instagram post? Come on lads, make it happen.”

“Please come back. Him too,” pleaded a fifth.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles stars have, in a unique fashion, subtly passed their message on how to avoid contact with the rampaging novel coronavirus which has so far killed over 7,000 people across the globe.

With the pandemic spreading across the world most especially Europe, top professional leagues across the continent have been suspended while players are ordered to self-quarantine.

Panic buyers are snatching up every tissue paper from all stores across the globe in bid to protect themselves.

Nigerian stars took time to challenge themselves as they juggled the 'precious item' in style and pass to another tagging it #StayHomeChallenge.

In the video, Lille forward Victor Osimhen was seen juggling a roll of tissue paper with a caption “thank you for the challenge @shehu.official (referring to his national team-mate Shehu Abdullahi)."

