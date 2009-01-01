Home | News | General | Pastor says he was willing to dump preaching because of a woman

- A Nigerian pastor, Sola Sorinolu, says he was willing to dump preaching because of a woman

- According to him, the woman said she did not want to marry a pastor

- The Christian cleric disclosed that the woman eventually dumped him

- The man of God added that the only thing he requested was the return of his engagement ring

A pastor identified as Sola Sorinolu has said he was willing to dump preaching because of the love he had for a woman he dated sometime back.

Legit.ng notes that the Christian cleric, who made the disclosure on LinkedIn, said the woman in question said she was not willing to marry a pastor.

He said: "My love for her was such that when she told me she wasn't willing to marry a pastor, I was ready to jettison my calling for her!

"One beautiful morning a call to my mobile phone awakened me. It was from this amazing lady. The call was to the effect that she would like to quit the relationship. The only thing I requested was the return of my engagement ring."

He advised people not to compromise their company's policy, personal standard, their purpose or the word of God to hold on to someone or something that is bent on walking away from them.

Sorinolu said: "Whatever you compromise to hold on to, you'll have to continue compromising to keep!"

In other news, a 23-year-old Kenyan lady identified as Faith Cherop has said she escaped child marriage to further her education, an event that has made her a happy woman.

She said her father was not supportive of her education when she started schooling, but she completed her primary education.

Faith said she had to stay at home because her father could not afford sending her to secondary school.

She said: "Even if he could, he would only take my brothers. He said I had to stay at home or get married. In my community, child marriage has been practiced for a long time but lately, the government has stepped up efforts to stop it. Anyone found engaging in this is prosecuted."

