BREAKING: Supreme Court reserves ruling on Zamfara APC’s request for review

- The Supreme Court has adjourned its verdict on the Zamfara APC application asking for a review of the ruling which disqualified it from the 2019 elections

- The Yari-led faction of the Zamfara APC argued that the court should have ordered fresh elections instead of voiding its victory

- The Marafa-led APC faction, however, urged the court to dismiss the application, arguing that it lacked merit

The Supreme Court has reportedly adjourned its verdict on the application by the All Progressives Congress asking for a review of the apex court's verdict which disqualified the party from the 2019 elections.

The application was filed by the faction of the APC controlled by the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari.

Recall that the apex court had ruled that the APC did not hold valid primaries preparatory to the 2019 elections and voided its victory in the elections.

Supreme Court has reserved the ruling on the Zamfara APC’s request for review till a yet-to-be-announced date

The Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara state benefited from the Supreme Court's verdict.

However, the Yari-led APC faction argued on Tuesday, March 17, that the apex court should have ordered the APC and INEC to conduct fresh primaries and elections in Zamfara state, instead of voiding the party’s victory.

He argued that the PDP that benefitted from the order was not a party in the Zamfara APC’s intra-party dispute which led to the legal tussle.

However, the lawyer to the APC faction led by Senator Kabir Marafa urged the court to dismiss the application with a punitive cost.

The lawyer said the application lacked merit and also constituted an abuse of the process of the court.

After listening to the arguments by the lawyers, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who led the panel that heard the application, announced that the court’s decision is reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja stayed the execution of the March 4 order of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court restraining the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, from further acting in that capacity.

A three-man panel of the court, led by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya was unanimous in granting the reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion argued on Monday, March 16, by the lead lawyer to Oshiomhole and the APC, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

