ICPC to begin tracking of executive projects — Shodipo

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Tuesday said it has widened the scope of the second phase of its tracking of projects to include projects developed and implemented by the executive arm of government.

The Commissioner of ICPC, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Sola Shodipo made the disclosure on Tuesday in Uyo in his keynote address delivered during a town hall meeting organised for Akwa Ibom stakeholders cutting across trades, and professions on ‘My Constituency, My Project’ campaign.

His words, “In its drive to stop corruption in the projects executed by the government, ICPC launched its ‘Constituency Projects Tracking Group’ initiative in 2019 and commenced the first phase of tracking with 12 states to see whether constituency projects were executed and done satisfactorily.

“This year, the Commission will continue tracking projects as the second phase is about to commence. Importantly, the scope of the exercise has now been widened to include those projects which are specifically developed and implemented by the Executive arm of government.

“We are gathered here today to talk about how you, the community people can be involved in the process of selecting, implementing and monitoring these projects for the purpose of transparency and accountability. Get involved, request the audience of your representatives so you can put your needs across to them.

” Let me quickly add that while it is important that you get involved in project monitoring, ICPC would like to advise that you should not be combative contractors and government officials involved in the process, or see them as trying to shortchange your community.

“It is important to be courteous, although firm in asking relevant questions about the projects. Where you see wrongdoing, do not confront suspected persons but make a report to ICPC.

In his remarks, Director General of National Orientation Agency, (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari noted that the campaign which is organised across the 36 states of the federation by ICPC in conjunction with NOA emphasizes the need for communities to take ownership of constituency projects

Abari who was represented by state Director of NOA, Mr. Enoh Uyoh stated, “Our aim is to get everyone to play their part. This is the basis for the new partnership between NOA and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“It is important to mention here that the ICPC has been interrogating the process of location and implementation of constituency projects and found out that the vital component of the process is to get the citizens to buy-in or take ownership of these projects since essentially it is meant to serve their communities.

“It is imperative that a new template for implementing the constituency projects be adopted.

“And the new template we advocate under the new partnership between NOA and ICPC is for the people to own the entire process beginning from conception to execution. It is through this that the aims of bringing the government to the grassroots will be achieved” he said.

