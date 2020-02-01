Home | News | General | COVID 19: Telehealth moves to prevent spread in Abia

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE telehealth initiative, in partnership with Globacom Nigeria and Dial-A-Doc-Direct, yesterday, promised to tackle spread of the Corona virus by providing care, support and guidance to healthcare consumers especially in Abia State.

It also promised to use telecommunication to improve access to and advance coverage for healthcare services in Abia State.

This is coming in the heels of the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID 19, which has claimed thousands of lives globally.

In a statement on behalf of Dial-A-Doc-Direct, by Dr. Omas Ubiame, noted that despite the current low likelihood of the infection in the country, telehealth could make a huge difference in providing care, support and guidance to healthcare consumers.

READ ALSO: Ikpeazu, seeks partnership with AfDB to transform state into industrial hub

Ubiame stated that the Abia State telehealth initiative is granting access to phone users across the state on quality, affordable and timely healthcare, despite their geographical distance from a healthcare facility and this time in spite of an infectious disease outbreak.

The statement reads: “The Abia State Telehealth Support Initiative is rapidly advancing its local healthcare system into virtual space to improve remote access, outcome and coverage thereby, enhancing inclusivity towards universality, through the Abia State TeleHealth Support Centre manned by medical doctors.

“It is supporting Abia’s almost four million residents through its 722 primary, 28 secondary and 2 tertiary healthcare centres. Abia State with its telehealth support programme is no doubt better primed to more effectively and efficiently predict, prevent and control emerging infectious diseases like the current coronavirus outbreak, while still delivering basic contemporary healthcare services.

“As the fears over the coronavirus continue to spread faster than the disease itself, despite the current evident low likelihood of the infection in Nigeria, telehealth can make a huge difference in providing care, support and guidance to healthcare consumers. Whether clairvoyant or proactive, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu deserves the accolades that come with this level of digitalisation of the local healthcare system in Abia state.”

Omas said during an infectious disease outbreak, healthcare providers are both at the greatest risk and pose one of the greatest risks to their communities, as they are in constant contact with both sick and well populations, adding that there was a need “to be extra vigilant and extremely prepared to safeguard our lives and the lives of our loved ones, family, friends, and communities.”

