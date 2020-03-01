Coronavirus: Nigerian Doctors Go On Indefinite Strike

Amid coronavirus pandemic ravishing countries around the world, Nigerian doctors have gone on an indefinite strike.
The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Abuja chapter, have announced the commencement of an indefinite strike beginning from today March 17th, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
Rising from an emergency meeting this morning, the doctors in a statement released by its president, Roland Aigbovo, said they deliberated extensively on the health threat posed by the coronavirus scare, their work conditions, and patient care before arriving at the “difficult decision to go on an indefinite strike.”
According to the aggrieved doctors, the decision to embark on the strike at this time is due to the failure of the FCT administration to pay them their basic salaries for more than two months.
Aigbovo said there has been salary irregularities and shortfalls since the migration to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System by the FCTA.
This decision comes hours after a third case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Lagos state
