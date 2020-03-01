Home | News | General | Hillarious Photos Of An Enugu Police Officer Protecting Himself From Coronavirus With A Plastic Cover

A police officer has been spotted shielding himself from the deadly coronavirus with a nylon.

Photos of a police officer in Enugu state covering himself from the head downwards with a large transparent bag has gone viral after being shared online.

In the photos, the officer is seen working on a laptop with his hands also covered with the transparent plastic bag.

It was revealed that the officer covered himself that way after a suspected case of Coronavirus was reported in Enugu state.

“As seen in Enugu. Na just one suspected case wey come out negative… People no wan take chances #COVID19,” @officialnekky wrote alongside the photos of the officer.

