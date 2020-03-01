Home | News | General | FG Issues Nationwide Alert To Passengers Who Boarded Flight BA 75 That Arrived Lagos On March 13

The Federal Government has issued a serious warning to all passengers who entered Nigeria via British Airways flight 75 on March 13th.

The Lagos state government in conjunction with the federal government has called on all passengers onboard British Airways flight 75 that arrived Lagos state on March 13th, to isolate themselves now following the confirmation of the 3rd case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The 3rd case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, a 30-year-old lady, arrived Lagos state onboard this particular flight on March 13th. Efforts are now been made to trace everyone on that flight.



