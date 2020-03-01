Senate calls for travel ban on US, UK, Italy, China, others
Members of Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber on Tuesday called for a travel ban on high-risk countries such as China, United Kingdom, United States and others.
This call was made over the global spread of Coronavirus also known as COVID-19
Currently, the high-risk countries include UK, China, Italy, the US among others.
