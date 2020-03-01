Home | News | General | Senate calls for travel ban on US, UK, Italy, China, others

Members of Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber on Tuesday called for a travel ban on high-risk countries such as China, United Kingdom, United States and others.

This call was made over the global spread of Coronavirus also known as COVID-19

Currently, the high-risk countries include UK, China, Italy, the US among others.

More to follow…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...