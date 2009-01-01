Home | News | General | Barcelona name the Premier League star they will sign if they fail to land Argentine star Martinez

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could fulfil his dreams of playing for Barcelona next season

- The Catalans are eyeing a move for the Gabonese as a replacement for Luis Suarez this summer

- Aubameyang's deal with the north Londoners end in the summer of 2021

Spanish League giants Barcelona have reportedly concluded plans to lure Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from the north Lond club with the Catalan club emerging as a possible destination for him.

According to SunSport, the former Borussia Dortmund is also keen on signing for the La Liga defending champions at the end of this season.

Barca are said to have made the Gunners forward their prime target as a replacement for aging Luiz Suarez.

Although the Camp Nou outfit is also eyeing a reunion with their former attacker Neymar who has been largely unhappy at his present club Paris Saint Germain.

The Brazilian's return to Barcelona could cost the Spanish club a staggering £136 million before the deal would be finalised.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan seem to have slammed a £100 million release clause on Argentine star Lautaro Martinez.

And Quique Setien's side will have to trigger the clause in a bid to sign the player who has been prolific in front goal.

The Sun reveals that Barcelona will only move for Aubameyang if they fail to land Martinez, meanwhile the former Dortmund star was said to have tried forcing a move to the Spanish club in January.

The Gabonese has scored 20 goals in 32 appearances across competitions so far this campaign - building on his impressive goal form from last season.

Joining Barcelona will help them improve their attack as they hope to win another Champions League title soon.

They are currently atop of the La Liga table with 11 more games to wrap up this term but the league is on hold over the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Arsenal the only condition that will make him remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the Gabonese star has a deal with the Gunners until the summer of 2021, he has however been linked with a move away from the club.

Top European clubs including Real Madrid have been monitoring the former Borussia Dortmund's progress.

[embedded content]

