Another Juventus star close to Cristiano Ronaldo contracts deadly coronavirus

- Blaise Matuidi of Juventus has contracted deadly coronavirus

- The 32-year-old has now been quarantined according to the club

- Matuidi is now the second Old Lady player carrying the virus

Reigning Italian champions Juventus have confirmed that their attacking midfielder Blaise Matuidi has contracted the deadly coronavirus and has been quarantined in the hospital.

The France international now becomes the second Juventus player to be tested positive to the virus after Danieli Rugani whose status was confirmed after win over Inter Milan.

Italy has become one of the worst hit places where coronavirus is really operating considering the number of sufferers carrying the disease.

Juventus confirmed on their official website that all the necessary procedure will be followed so as to help Blaise Matuidi well in his recovery.

"Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have come back positive for coronavirus. He is well and is asymptomatic,''. Juventus explained in an official statement.

Close to 32,000 people have been reported to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy with more than 2,000 already dead.

The situation also forced the Italian football governing body to postpone all games in the country until further notice because of coronavirus.

Most Leagues in Europe have also suspended their games because of the outbreak of the disease.

Coronavirus has been a serious headache and concern for everybody in the world considering the level of its operation.

Virtually all the Leagues in Europe have been suspended because of the virus with April the proposed date for the resumption.

