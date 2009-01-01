Home | News | General | We regret electing speaker Gafasa - Kano suspended lawmaker

- Kano house speaker has been accused of bad leadership

- The allegation was raised by Labaran Madari, one of the suspended members of the house

- According to him, they regretted electing the speaker

Labaran Madari, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly, says Abdulazeez Gafasa illegally suspended him and other lawmakers.

He disclosed this to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, March 17.

He said that they regretted electing Gafasa as their speaker.

Going further, h argued that speaker's action in suspending them violated the constitution and rules of the House.

Specifically, he claimed that the speaker lack locus standi to suspend them.

Madari argued that any member accused of wrongdoing should be accorded fair hearing to defend the charges against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that Legit.ng reported that there was confusion in Kano on Monday, March 16, as the state assembly suspended five lawmakers for six months over a fracas that broke out last week which led to the disruption of the plenary process.

Kano lawmakers suspended over Sanusi's removal fire back, reveal why their suspension is illegal

The suspension trailed the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led government.

During a sitting last week, a report recommending the dethronement of Sanusi II resulted in a fight between APC and PDP members inside the assembly.

Legit.ng also reported that two of the five suspended members have described their suspension as illegal and invalid.

Alhaji Mohammad Bello Butu-Butu and Alhaji Labaran Abdul Madari issued the rejoinder to their suspensions while briefing the press in Kano state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Abubakar Gumi suggested that monarchy institution should be abolished because it is a tool in the hand of politicians.

The Islamic cleric said Muhammadu Sanusi's removal by Kano government suggested that the system is 'archaic and overdue.'

Gumi berated the deposed emir for being hypocritical, adding that Sanusi rode in Rolls Royce when his subjects languished in abject poverty.

Former Bauchi governor takes legal action against asset recovery committee

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better Nigeria.

Court orders immediate release of Lamido Sanusi | Legit TV | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...