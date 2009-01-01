Home | News | General | Ex Arsenal starlet steals woman's credit card in hotel, runs up to N1.6M on the account

- Jaydon Thorbourne took a women's credit card to steal £3,700 bill

- The 22-year-old committed this offence days after returning from prison

- Thorbourne was jailed for similar crime where he spent 26 weeks behind bars

Former Arsenal youngster Jaydon Thorbourne has been accused of stealing a woman's credit card who slept in their hotel and ran up to £3,700 bill on the account.

According to the report on UK Sun, the woman was sleeping in the hotel when Jaydon Thorbourne carried out the act.

The incident even happened days after Jaydon Thorbourne was released from jail after being locked for criminal act.

And instead of him to change from the life he was living before he went to jail, Thorbourne decided to continue with it by stealing a credit card.

He committed similar offence which made the court to send him to 26 weeks in prison before being released.

Bobrisky finally reacts to his arrest and detainment by the police

Now 22, Jaydon Thorbourne trained with Arsenal when he was 18 where he was watched by Arsene Wenger before spell at Crystal Palace.

But he never had a successful career in football as injury prevented his dream from coming true.

