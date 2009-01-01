Home | News | General | Coronavirus: NANS calls for national committee involving Nigerian students

- Nigeria's highest student's body wants the federal government to set up a national committee to tackle the dreaded coronavirus

- The National Association of Nigerian Students specifically wants members of the association to be part of the committee

- Nigeria has recorded three cases of the coronavirus in the country so far

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the federal government to set up a national committee to tackle the dreaded coronavirus.

The group specifically demanded that Nigerian students and academia should be part of the committee.

This was contained in a statement signed by NANS vice president, Chidi Ilogbe and Gambo Abubakar, the group's Senate president.

The coronavirus pandemic has attracted the attention of Nigerian students

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, the student's body has announced Alhaji Abubakar Musa as their man of the year.

This was disclosed at NANS 30th pre-convention Senate meeting held at the Institute of Management and Technology Enugu recently.

Musa, a former vice president of NANS, was honoured in recognition of his contributions and efforts in collaborating with the police to reconcile disputes in Nigerian higher institution,s.

Recently, a conflict that occurred between NANS and a prominent university in Anambra state was resolved amicably by Musa.

NANS appealed to its former leaders to emulate Abubakar Musa's commitment to contribute to the development of NANS after serving the student's body a long time ago.

Meanwhile, to curb the entry of coronavirus into Nigeria, the federal government has given a directive to airlines operating international and regional flights in the country to commence the implementation of the use of yellow card as a requirement for travel.

A letter from the office of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) boss to this effect has been distributed to the affected airlines.

The letter was signed by the general manager, aeromedical standards, Dr Wilfred Haggai as the NCAA is said to be acting on a directive by the federal ministry of health.

Meanwhile, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has asked Nigerians to brace up for the multiplier effects of coronavirus, adding that it could affect their socio-economic lives.

The governor, a trained medical doctor, made the call at a quarterly session with the media in Asaba on Thursday, March 12.

He said the virus had made the price of oil in the international market to tumble and had also caused many industries to stop production.

He warned that unless urgent steps were taken to check the effects of the viral disease, many states in the country may not be able to pay salaries of workers.

[embedded content]

