Home | News | General | Breaking: Mikel agrees to terminate contract with Trabzonspor at the end of the seaossn due to Coronavirus claims

- John Obi Mikel has agreed to end his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor at the end of the season

- The 32-year-old reportedly slammed the board for playing a league match over the weekend despite the spread of Coronavirus

- Mikel joined Trabzonspor last summer shortly after calling it quits with the national team

John Mikel Obi has agreed to terminate his contract with Trabzonspor after the team went on to play a league match despite the current fear of the Coronavirus, cited on Twitter.

Most of Europe's top leagues have postponed matches until April while some countries canceled games indefinitely.

But matches were played across various centers in the Turkish Super Lig and Mikel reportedly told his coach he does not want to feature in their weekend home game against Istanbul Basaksehir.

And this has led to a disagreement between the former Super Eagles captain and the club, with reports claiming that both parties have agreed to part ways at the end of the season after Mikel slammed the board for going ahead with the match.

How Man United's dressing room has reacted to Ighalo since arriving club in January

Trabzonspor released a statement saying: "The professional football agreement between our company and John Mikel Obi on 30.06.2019 has been terminated.

"With the mutual termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking valuables.

"Announced to the public."

Mikel joined Trabzonspor shortly after retiring with the Nigerian national team and he has been having a decent spell in Turkey since summer move as a free agent in 2109.

He has made 15 appearances so far and has been an important member of the squad as they top the table in the Turkish topflight division.

The former Chelsea star retired from the national team shortly after the Super Eagles won bronze at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He won the tournament under the tutelage of late Stephen Keshi in the 2013 edition, adding to the three bronze medals in the continent.

The 32-year-old had a glittering career at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Ighalo's Chinese club demand triple his sign-on fee to allow permanent move to Man United

Mikel had a brief spell in the Chinese Super League with Tianjin Teda and another loan move to Championship club Middlesbrough.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that John Obi Mikel has never for once denied his love for his family after he recently inscribed the names of his twin daughters on his football boots.

The Trabzonspor midfielder now wears names of Ava and Mia on his boots in every football match he plays.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...