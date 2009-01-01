Home | News | General | Zamfara poll: PDP expresses concerns over Supreme Court’s reserve judgment

- PDP is not happy with Supreme Court's decision to reserve judgment over Zamfara polls

- The party said this is contrary to the practices of the apex court

- According to the PDP, the apex court had claimed it cannot review its own judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was asking the Apex Court to review its judgment.

The concern as raised by PDP in a press conference addressed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, March 17, in Abuja.

“Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court.

“This was reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo governorship elections, where it dismissed the applications for review on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment,” Ologbondiyan said.

Oshiomhole's suspension: Court restrains APC’s NEC from holding scheduled meeting

He urged the Supreme Court not to allow itself to be manipulated into a “judicial summersault.”

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the Supreme Court adjourned its verdict on the application by the All Progressives Congress asking for a review of the apex court's verdict which disqualified the party from the 2019 elections.

The application was filed by the faction of the APC controlled by the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari.

Also recall that the apex court had ruled that the APC did not hold valid primaries preparatory to the 2019 elections and voided its victory in the elections.

The PDP in Zamfara state benefited from the Supreme Court's verdict.

However, the Yari-led APC faction argued on Tuesday, March 17, that the apex court should have ordered the APC and INEC to conduct fresh primaries and elections in Zamfara state, instead of voiding the party’s victory.

Ihedioha: PDP finally reacts to Supreme Court's verdict on Imo

He argued that the PDP that benefitted from the order was not a party in the Zamfara APC’s intra-party dispute which led to the legal tussle.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

However, the lawyer to the APC faction led by Senator Kabir Marafa urged the court to dismiss the application with a punitive cost.

The lawyer said the application lacked merit and also constituted an abuse of the process of the court.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng upgrades to serve you better

Reactions trail Supreme Court judgment review | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...