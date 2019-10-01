Home | News | General | Zamfara poll: PDP expresses concerns over Supreme Court’s reserve judgment
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu visits airport to assess screening of inbound passengers
Don’t end amnesty programme- Akpodoro begs Buhari

Zamfara poll: PDP expresses concerns over Supreme Court’s reserve judgment



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Alleged diversion of looted funds: Probe Presidency now, PDP urges NASS
Peoples Democratic Party
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election matter in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) was asking the Apex Court to review its judgment.
The party expressed the concern in a press conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja.
“Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court.
“This was reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo governorship elections, where it dismissed the applications for review on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment,” Ologbondiyan said.
He urged the Supreme Court not to allow itself to be manipulated into a “judicial summersaul
Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 143