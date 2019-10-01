Zamfara poll: PDP expresses concerns over Supreme Court’s reserve judgment
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election matter in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) was asking the Apex Court to review its judgment.
The party expressed the concern in a press conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja.
“Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court.
“This was reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo governorship elections, where it dismissed the applications for review on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment,” Ologbondiyan said.
He urged the Supreme Court not to allow itself to be manipulated into a “judicial summersaul
