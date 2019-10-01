Home | News | General | CORONAVIRUS: Euro 2020 postponed until 2021

UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until next year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Norwegian Football Federation.

UEFA hosted a video conference on Tuesday with all 55 member associations and other necessary stakeholders to determine the outlook of the next few months in European football.

Euro 2020 was due to begin in Rome on June 12 before continuing in 11 other cities around Europe, but an early communication from the NFF claims the tournament has been put back to June 11, 2021.

An NFF post on Twitter read: “UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021.

“It will be played from June 11 to July 11 next year. More information to come.”

Vanguard News

