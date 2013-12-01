Home | News | General | UniAbuja reads riot act to staff, students as 4,641 new students matriculate

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- AUTHORITIES of the University of Abuja,has again, warned both staff and students against going against the rules and regulations of the university, saying anyone found wanting would not be spared.

The warning came as no fewer than 4,641 students of the university matriculated at the weekend for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja,Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah,speaking at the occasion,Saturday,at the event,reiterated the university administration had zero tolerance for misconduct by both students and staff, vowing to deal with anyone who violates the rules and regulations of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor, charged the students to be law-abiding and disciplined in line with their matriculating oath.

He said, “Your admission into this prestigious University out of several thousands of candidates who selected the institution as their most preferred option is both a privilege and a game changing opportunity in your life that you should not toy with.”

While urging the students to repose the confidence that their parents and guardians have on them, he assured them that the University administration was determined to provide an enabling environment for them to excel in their academic endeavours.

Professor Na’Allah added that the university of Abuja would continue to admit qualified students, recruit competent staff and ensure that they not only add value to the system but make the university proud.

The Vice Chancellor recalled that the University recently took disciplinary actions and measures on some staff, “who were found to have committed some obnoxious acts, such as sexual harassment, tampering with students examination results and falsification of academic records, among others.”

He said at the moment, lecturers were encouraged to deliver lectures, invigilate examinations and mark examination scripts, process and submit results as and when due, adding that there is the increasing digitalization of all the processes in the university, including payments of fees by students, interface with the management and accessing of the results and other information from the system.

He said all these measures were taken to sanitise the overall academic activities and ensure the timely release of credible results by the university.

Professor Na’Allah said the university had, this academic session, introduced the study of foreign language such as Arabic, Japanese, French, Spanish and Portuguese, one of which must be offered by students before graduation.

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...