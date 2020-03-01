Home | News | General | JAMB 2020 UTME Result Is Out. How To Check Yours

JAMB has enabled the portal for candidates who took part in the 2020 UTME to check their results. If you have taken part in the 2020 UTME, you can proceed to check your results. We believe the results are released 2 to 3 days after the exams. So we advise all candidates to check their results 2 to 3 days after their exams. We have provided details for candidates to check their results online. See details below;





How To Check JAMB 2020 UTME Result

1. Candidates are to visit: https://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting2/CheckUTMEResults

2. Enter your JAMB registration number or Email into the space provided,

3. Click on “Check My Result”.

Your result will be made available to you. You can then screenshot it, and come back here on Myschool.ng to share your testimony. If you do not see your result, ensure you check back as the results may be uploaded in batches.

OR

How To Check JAMB Result Via SMS

Using Your Registered Mobile Number send “RESULT” as sms to “55019”

Wait for 10 – 30 Minutes

Your 2020 UTME Score will be delivered to your phone via Text Message.

NOTE: SMS cost N50 charge,

Like we pointed out earlier, candidates yet to take the exams should check for their results two or three days after the exams.

Goodluck!

