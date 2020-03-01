Home | News | General | RCCG Pastor arrested for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl in Ebonyi

A pastor, one Mr Okpara Apollos, attached with the Redeemed Christian Church of God at Mgbabor Achara village in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have been arrested by the Nigeria Police for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The suspect, Okpara was alleged to have defiled the victim (name withheld), after their home fellowship, which held in his house on Sunday, on March 8, 2020.

Investigation revealed that the victim’s mother got to know about her daughter’s ordeal, when the little girl got home that night and started crying and on a closer look, she noticed that blood was gushing out from her private part.

According to the victim’s mother, Mrs Felicia Ogboji who spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki said: “Upon inquiry, I got to know that my small girl was defiled. She was taken advantage by the pastor. She told me that, after the home fellowship, held in the pastor’s house, that the Pastor put his thing into her private.

“She said after the home fellowship, the pastor sent other children away and asked my child to go and buy something for him. When she came back, he locked her inside his house and started touching her with his hands and eventually put his thing inside her private,” the victim’s mother, said.

It was gathered that, Mr Okpara was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force, attached to the Central Police Station, Abakaliki, on Sunday.

A reliable source from the police, who spoke to newsmen said, the Pastor was arrested on Sunday, after the victim’s mother reported the matter at the police station.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added, “I know this man. He is a pastor and I know his church and I’m wondering what could have led him into doing this kind of thing. I have interviewed him and he said he did it and that it was in his house. And from the look of things, he would be arraigned either tomorrow (Wednesday) or next.”

However, all efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah at the time of filing this report was unsuccessful.

