Top 10 fun facts about Sarah Beattie and her controversies

Who is Sarah Beattie? She is an American actress, comic writer, and one of the famous internet comedians. She is renowned for her controversial comments and posts across social media platforms. Her outspoken nature has had many people craving and waiting for her next tweets and posts. She is known for commenting on different trending topics with a little touch of humor.

You cannot talk about controversy and forget to mention Sarah Beattie. By just visiting her Twitter account, you are sure to be amazed by the different comments and statuses Sarah posts.

She applies her creative writing and comic skills in coming up with witty, funny, and crazy tweets. As a result, she is one of the sensational bloggers with quite a high number of followers. Read on to learn more about Sarah Beattie wiki and career.

Sarah Beattie profile summary

Full name: Sarah Beattie

Sarah Beattie Age: 27 years

27 years Date of birth: November 4, 1992

November 4, 1992 Horoscope sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Marital status: Single

Single Birthplace: Oceania, Hawaii

Oceania, Hawaii Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5.3 inches

5.3 inches Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Brown

Brown occupation: Actress, comedian, comic writer, blogger

Early life

How old is Sarah Beattie? Born on November 4, 1992, Sarah Beattie age is 27 years old. She was born and raised in the Oceania state of Hawaii.

Except that she went to Big Island high school, very little is known about her childhood and family. She studied English Literature at Florida State University.

What island does Sarah Beattie live on?

Information about her current residence is not known to the public. All that is known is that her birthplace was in Oceania, Hawaii.

Sarah Beattie boyfriend

Is Sarah Beattie in a relationship? The internet star has kept her private life away from the ever-curious public. She has not been seen with anyone that she seems to be romantically involved with.

She is single and has not been married before. It is not certain that she will go public with her relationship status in the future.

Sarah Beattie actress

Sarah Beattie made her debut in the acting industry in the year 2013. She appeared in the popular crime drama series, The Fall, produced by Allan Cubitt. The TV series, aired on OnDIRECTV, was a British-Irish crime drama.

Sarah Beattie TV shows

Sarah Beattie played the role of Olivia Spector in The Fall. Her enchanting beauty and great acting skills enabled her to have a recurrent role for 15 episodes from 2003 to 2016.

Sarah Beattie comedian

One of the greatest achievements of Sarah Beattie as a comedian was when she had the lead role in Frankie Boyle’s 'New World Order.' The TV series premiered in 2007 with a total of 19 episodes.

in 2018, Sarah Beattie appeared in seven episodes of season two. She was part of the stand-up, comment review, and discussion panel that Frankie Boyle engaged to break down some of the week's top headlines.

Sarah Beattie's controversial tweet

On January 19, 2019, Sarah Beattie tweet took the internet with a storm. It made headlines across social media platforms. Her tweet was concerning the Make America Great Again (MAGA) demonstration by students at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC.

A 4 minutes long video was posted showcasing a group of Covington Catholic High School students mocking one of the Native American Indian men. The man was playing his drums as he peacefully demonstrated against the great wall to be built by President Trump. A good number of the students were wearing red 'Make America Great Again' hats.

After an hour, the video was trending in all American news platforms. This raised mixed reactions including anger among different American citizens and celebrities like Sarah Beattie. As a result, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms were flooded with rather harsh posts.

People reacted to the 'rogue and disrespectful' behaviour of the high school boys. Another video of the native Indian man (Nathan Philips) shedding tears and describing the boy's behaviour as threatening and aggressive was circulated.

Just like most United States citizens, Sarah Beattie also shared her two cents concerning the viral video. In her tweet, she focused on one of the high school students who was standing face to face with the native Indian man. The boy was known as Nick Sandmann.

She twitted that she will give a “blowjob” award to anyone who will punch the MAGA kid in the face. She was referring to Nick Sandmann.

Sarah Beattie's unapologetic nature

Later on, a full video concerning all the drama was posted by various individuals who were at the scene. It turns out that the group of Covington Catholic High School students was waiting for their bus to pick them up and they were chanting their school name.

The full video proved that the high school boys including Nick Sandman were innocent. As a result, most people who tweeted insults and negative remarks like Sarah Beattie happened to have rushed to judgment.

Sarah did not apologize for her judgmental and provoking remarks on Twitter. She is known for speaking out her mind based on her inner feelings and does not mind stepping on anyone's toe. This is evident through her Twitter posts.

Sarah Beattie SNL controversy

Sarah Beattie tweeted that she was working for Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a contributing author. After the controversial tweet, the company claimed that they have never worked with the comedian.

Most of her followers had believed that she was an SNL employee. Amidst the controversy, various people wanted SNL to be boycotted.

Instagram and Twitter model

The self-proclaimed Instagram model is what you call “sizzling hot.” Just by visiting her Instagram page, you will be overwhelmed by Sarah Beattie hot photos.

Her Instagram status reads “tits and depression.” She is known for sharing eye-catching photos of herself while rocking different revealing outfits.

She is known for posting various photos and posts that openly talk about boobs. Her crazy posts and picture angles have earned her a massive following.

Active commentator

The American actress takes a high interest in various emerging trends in America. She is not scared to speak her mind concerning topics that most individuals would find uncomfortable.

She is a great commentator when it comes to political and feminism-related topics. The young lady also touches on racial issues around the United States.

Some of her favourite tweets include:

Am SO sick of being white, it is like playing a video game on easy.

So I guess a “morning person” is just someone who doesn’t drink.

Hey guys, maybe girls are so cold all the time because you make us shave off all our hair.

Sarah Beattie Instagram and Twitter

Talk about talent and creativity, Sarah Beattie uses her Instagram page to showcase her artistic and creative mind. This is through sharing her sizzling videos that have a touch of humor. On Instagram, she has an audience of over 170k followers.

She is known to end her vlogs with hilarious punch-lines that will make your day. Sarah Beattie Twitter account boasts of over 500k followers. Her handle is '@nachosarah.'

Sarah Beattie is a beautiful American actress, comedian, and comic writer who is definitely an internet sensation. She is popularly known for her controversial internet posts. The beautiful actress is known for posting her sexy photos and witty captions. This has made her one of the trending American personalities to follow.

