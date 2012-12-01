Home | News | General | INSECURITY: Kidnappers demand N100m for late Adesina’s daughters

Kidnap

…Oyo Police launch manhunt for abductors

By Ola Ajayi

FOLLOWING the kidnap of two daughters of Chief Emiola Adesina, Director of Sports in the Old Western Region and proprietor of Subuola Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan on Monday, several armed policemen have been deployed to ensure the release of the victims.

The kidnap victims were reportedly abducted in their farms at Badeku area, Old Ife road.

After their abduction, the hoodlums have called their family members demanding a ransom of N100m.

Professor Tunji Olopa, from Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy, hinted that the two daughters of Chief Emiola, whose names were given as Omobola Adepoju and Abiola Olukotun, were kidnapped along the Ife-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan.

Olopa said: “This is authentic, please. Pastor (Mrs.) Omobola Adepoju and Mrs. Abiola Olukotun are daughters of late Chief Emiola Adesina, old Director of Sports, Western State of Nigeria and Proprietor of Subuola Nursery/Primary School in Ibadan, whose funeral held a week ago.

“Omobola came in from Atlanta and was with her sister in her farm at a location on Ife road in Ibadan where they were both kidnapped yesterday. The kidnappers have called the family to demand N100m.”

Police launch manhunt

Confirming the story, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi said the police had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

Fadeyi said: “Combined team of security agents is at the scene to rescue the kidnapped victims.”

Kidnappers demand N100m from victim’s husband

In a telephone chat with Vanguard, the husband of one of the kidnapped victims, Mr. Kitolu Biola Olukotun, confirmed that the abductors were six in number, including three Fulani herders.

Olukotun said: “My wife and sister-in-law went to the farm in the afternoon on Monday. Suddenly, the kidnappers emerged from the bush. According to one of my boys on the farm, they were six in number.

“Three of them were Fulani while the remaining three were Yoruba. One of them carried an AK 47 rifle which they shot sporadically. They shot at the tyre of the vehicle and also fired a shot at the driver of our customers.

“The one with the rifle was dressed in military camouflage. They ransacked the vehicle probably looking for something. After that, they marched my wife and the sister-in-law through the bush path.

“When they called me, they demanded N100 million. But, I told them I don’t have much money; I told them to accept N1m but they disagreed. They then refused to speak with me. They have been threatening my wife. They insisted they would not take anything less than N20m.”

Vanguard

