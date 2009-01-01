Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Indian contractor at Dangote refinery tests negative
Coronavirus: Indian contractor at Dangote refinery tests negative



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 51 minutes ago
The Indian contractor who developed symptoms of Coronavirus at the Dangote Refinery, Lagos has tested negative for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known in a tweet on Tuesday night.

It was gathered that the Indian, who is a staff of one of Dangote’s contractors, was coughing and running a high temperature on Monday.

Doctors were immediately called in and the Indian was rushed to a hospital for testing and diagnosis.

Announcing the outcome of the test, Abayomi said, “An Indian national that was admitted in our facility yesterday (Monday) night with symptoms suggestive of #COVID19 has tested negative to #COVID19.

“He is doing perfectly well in our isolation unit. His case will be reviewed in the morning (Wednesday).”

Nigeria on Tuesday announced its third confirmed case in Lagos State.

The third was unconnected with the index case, an Italian who came to Nigeria from Milan, Italy.

The latest case was a Nigerian national in her 30s, who returned from a short visit to the United Kingdom on March 13.

