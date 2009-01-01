2020 UTME: JAMB speaks on cancelling results

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has distanced itself from rumours in some quarters that results of its 2020 UTME taken on Saturday March 14 and Monday March 16 had been cancelled.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Media and Information, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, such rumours are the handiwork of fraudsters and should be disregarded.

He described the rumour as wicked, malicious and misleading.



”JAMB wishes to reassure all candidates who have written this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) so far that it has not canceled any of its examination or results.

”All results that have been released so far are intact and therefore there is no need for any panic whatsoever.

”Results of the 469,000 candidates who wrote on Monday have been released and candidates are to check their results by typing ‘RESULT’ and sending to 55019 with their unique telephone numbers for their scores.

“They should not check their results on the internet as the portal had been shut, following attempt by some fraudsters to alter results of candidates.

”The board is already investigating the activities of these criminals and will not fail to take very drastic action against those that are behind this,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin also responded to complaints by some candidates and stakeholders that the board was deliberately posting candidates to centres far away from their areas of residence.

He said JAMB would not go beyond the carrying capacity of any centre all in a bid to fulfill the aspirations of candidates seeking to take the examination there.

“Let me simply clarify here that JAMB does not post candidates just anywhere.

“It is the candidates that chose their examination towns and once centres in that examination towns are filled, they are withdrawn from the net and candidates are then sent to other centres closest to such examination towns.

”It is not a deliberate act on our side,” he said.

