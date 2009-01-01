Nigerian government shuts NYSC camps nationwide over coronavirus fears

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of the ongoing National Youth Corps Service camps nationwide over coronavirus fears.

The 2020 Batch A Stream One NYSC members arrived on camp on March 4 and are expected to leave on March 29.

But the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Wednesday, said the NYSC members would be released to resume at their places of primary assignment.

He tweeted that the closure was a precautionary measure on coronavirus.

“Today across the country, the NYSC Orientation camps will be closed and Youth Corpers will be paid and sent to their places of primary assignment.

“This again is a precautionary measure on the part of the government to check the spread of COVID-19. The DG NYSC will provide details,” he tweeted.

When contacted on the telephone, some NYSC members revealed that they were asked to pack their belongings Tuesday evening.

Some of them said their deployment letters were given to them early Wednesday morning.

