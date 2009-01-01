Home | News | General | Who wore it better? Checkout Blac Chyna and Nkechi Blessing Sunday in similar velvet plunging neckline dresses

- Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and former exotic dancer Blac Chyna recently rocked similar outfits

- The actress rocked the beautiful velvet dress to the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Chyna wore hers to Oscars 2020

- Nkechi Blessing Sunday rocked the blue of the style while Chyna slayed in a black one

Two stylish celebrities have been spotted slaying in similar outfits. The two stars who are known to be fashionistas in their respective fields rocked the outfit to different events on separate days.

One of the style stars is a Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, and the other is a former exotic dancer and mother of one, Blac Chyna.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday recently rocked her own velvet dress in blue to the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards held on Saturday, March 14. Chyna wore her own in black dress back on Monday, February 10, to the Oscars 2020.

The Nigerian actress was seen rocking the dress which had a plunging neckline that shows off on thigh in photos shared on her Instagram page. She paired the dress with silver sandal heels and a silver clutch.

Chyna wore the black of the dress with blue feathers on the shoulders and the end of the sleeves. She paired hers with black heels.

Who slayed better in the velvet plunging neckline dress?

Chyna is the babymama of a popular reality star, Robert Kardashian, the only brother to the Kardashian sisters.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a similar fashion choice happened with actresses Linda Osifo and Ini Edo. The actresses, who are known to be two of the most stylish celebrities in Nollywood, were seen in similar outfits.

Their fashion statements have always attracted fans to them. Recently, the duo struck a chord in the hearts of others by coincidentally wearing the same outfit. The similar yellow, frilly gown they wore caused a stir on social media.

Many celebrities reacted to the beautiful photos they shared on Instagram. Even Ini Edo commented on Linda Osifo's post.

