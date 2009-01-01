Home | News | General | Just in: Real Madrid chief in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus

- Real Madrid’s Lorenzo Sanz is currently in critical condition

- The club’s ex-president has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus

- The son of the ex-Madrid boss says he had tried to treat himself from home

Real Madrid’s former president Lorenzo Sanz is currently in critical condition after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been put in intensive care.

The 76-year-old is said to be in critical condition as his son revealed he attempted to treat himself at home according to reports in the Spanish media.

Diaz got famous for signing top stars for Los Blancos including Brazilian star Roberto Carlos. He also brought the famous Fabio Capello to limelight when he brought the manager to the Bernabeau.

It was gathered that he is now receiving treatment at the Jimenez Diaz Foundation hospital in Madrid.

His son Fernando said that his father thought he could manage the situation from home but it got worse. “We are quite worried.

“My dad had a fever for eight days and was taking paracetamol.

“He got worse because he couldn’t breathe properly. He was admitted to hospital with a lack of oxygen in his blood. They’ve told my mum he was bad.”

His other son Lorenzo added in a social media post on Tuesday night: “Overwhelmed by the displays of affection you’re all sending. I’m sure my dad is going to get through this. Thank you to everyone.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eliaquim Mangala is among five Valencia players and coaches who have tested positive to the deadly coronavirus, cited on Sky Sports.

Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay announced on his social media handle to become the first La Liga player to have tested positive to the virus. Former Man City star Mangala and other members of the Spanish club have been put into isolation

The Frenchman has confirmed that he tested positive: "I knew today that I am coronavirus positive.

"I'm feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family.

"I learned that we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow the confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well."

Mangala's former club Man City sent their best wishes to their former defender on their social media handle.

