Coronavirus Live Updates: FG restricts entry of travellers from China, Italy, 11 others to Nigeria

10:12 AM 2452 views by Wale Akinola

Coronavirus has become a big threat to all countries in the world including world power, the United States of America, China and the United Kingdom.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that within two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.

It also said that there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.

The index case of coronavirus was discovered in Lagos on February 24, when an Italian who came on a business trip to Nigeria fell ill and was later tested positive of the disease. He was quarantined for proper treatment.

The following day he travelled to neighbouring Ogun state and was in the country for nearly two full days before being isolated.

The head of Nigeria's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, however, said the country is more than capable of dealing with coronavirus.

Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, said the second case of coronavirus had been in contact with the Italian man, who is a vendor working for cement company Lafarge Africa PLC and is being treated at a hospital in the Yaba district of Lagos.

On Tuesday, March 17, Nigeria also confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Lagos as the deadly infection spreads more across African countries.

The new Covid-19 case was disclosed by the commissioner of health in Lagos state, Professor Akin Abayomi via his official Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday, March 17.