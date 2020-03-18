Coronavirus Live Updates: FG restricts entry of travellers from China, Italy, 11 others to Nigeria
Coronavirus has become a big threat to all countries in the world including world power, the United States of America, China and the United Kingdom.
Legit.ng provides a live update of incidents and information on the deadly coronavirus.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that within two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.
It also said that there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.
The index case of coronavirus was discovered in Lagos on February 24, when an Italian who came on a business trip to Nigeria fell ill and was later tested positive of the disease. He was quarantined for proper treatment.
The following day he travelled to neighbouring Ogun state and was in the country for nearly two full days before being isolated.
The head of Nigeria's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, however, said the country is more than capable of dealing with coronavirus.
Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, said the second case of coronavirus had been in contact with the Italian man, who is a vendor working for cement company Lafarge Africa PLC and is being treated at a hospital in the Yaba district of Lagos.
On Tuesday, March 17, Nigeria also confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Lagos as the deadly infection spreads more across African countries.
The new Covid-19 case was disclosed by the commissioner of health in Lagos state, Professor Akin Abayomi via his official Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday, March 17.
All cases of coronavirus in Nigeria are imported - FG declares
Speaking on the reported cases of coronavirus in Nigeria on NTA news, Ihekweazu, said reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment to control the spread of the disease in Nigeria.
He said that all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in Nigeria were imported, adding that Nigeria's points of entry are currently at the highest risk.
Ihekweazu, however, encourages Nigerians to limit travels to countries with ongoing transmission of the disease.
He said: “All the confirmed cases of #COVID19 so far in Nigeria have been imported. Our points of entry are currently at the highest risk. We encourage Nigerians to limit travels to countries with ongoing transmission of #COVID19.”
Tanzania confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19, bringing total cases to 3
The Tanzania government has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing total cases to three.
The country's prime minister said on Wednesday, March 18, the one patient was detected in Zanzibar and one in Dar es Salaam.
Katsina records first suspected coronavirus case
Katsina state ministry of health has recorded a first suspected case of coronavirus, the permanent secretary, Kabir Mustapha said.
Daily Trust reports that while briefing newsmen on Wednesday, March 18, Mustapha said the patient, who is presently in self-isolation, returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warrant further investigations.
“Already, his samples have been taken and results is expected tomorrow. The contact tracing will commence as soon as results are out,” he said.
He noted that the ministry is taking all precautionary measures and closely working with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the matter.
The permanent secretary advised people of the host community of Dutsinma town to be cautious of movements and gatherings.
He added that people should feel free to seek medical attention as all precautionary measures were in place to provide support.
Coronavirus: FG restricts entry of travellers from China, Italy others to Nigeria
Following the third case of the deadly coronavirus case confirmed in Nigeria, the federal government on Wednesday, March 18, restricted entry into Nigeria for the travellers coming from 13 countries.
This was made known in a tweet by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) @NCDCgov on Wednesday, March 18, adding that these are the countries with over 1,000 cases domestically.
The countries are:
1. China
2. Italy
3. Iran
4. South Korea
5. Spain
6. Japan
7. France
8. Germany
9. United States of America
10. Norway
11. United Kingdom
12. Netherlands
13. Switzerland
The federal government also suspended the issuance of visas on arrival to travelers from the aforementioned countries.
All travelers returning from these countries prior to the restriction would be in supervised self-isolation, monitored by NCDC and Port Health Services.
