Home | News | General | Obaseki, APC governorships aspirants in war of words over failed plot to oust Oshiomhole

- Tension following the alleged plot to remove Oshiomhole has led to a war of words between the Edo state governor and governorship aspirants

- The Edo guber aspirants accused Obaseki of plotting to oust the national chairman of the ruling party

- Obaseki in reaction accused former Edo deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu of sabotaging peace efforts

A war of words between the APC governorship aspirants in Edo state and Governor Godwin Obaseki started after the failed bid to remove Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman.

According to The Nations, the guber aspirants of the ruling party are Dr Pius Odubu, Saturday, March Uwalekhue, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chris Ogienmwonyi and Maj.-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd.).

Obaseki at a news conference in Benin was accused of being behind the futile plot to oust Oshiomhole. Odubu, who addressed reporters on behalf of the others, said: “To Obaseki, his second term is not negotiable. It is more important than the lives of people of Edo State.

Ibadan Mogajis caution Fayemi over treatment of Pelupelu kings, set to pay solidarity visit to deposed Emir Sanusi

“Anyone who dares to stand on his path must be crushed. Edo governor, who ought to be a political leader that unites all members of APC, has become an instrument of division, intimidation, humiliation and political vendetta.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki

Source: UGC

“Obaseki sponsored spurious actions in courts, geared towards the removal of our son, Comrade Oshiomhole, as the National Chairman of APC. We thank God that all his attempts ended in futility. To Obaseki, no Edo man qualifies to hold any high position in Nigeria, as far as he remains governor and he is seeking a second term."

The aspirants while hailing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari for their roles in saving the ruling party from implosion, urged aggrieved members to sheathe their swords.

However, the Edo state governor, in a reaction to the allegations through Crusoe Osagie, his special adviser on media and communication strategy, described the state chapter of the APC as factionalised.

Fear of dethronement grips 11 Ekiti obas over Fayemi’s letter

Osagie went on to accuse Odubu and other guber aspirants of sabotaging President Buhari and APC governors' peace efforts. He claimed that they neither meant well for APC nor Oshiomhole.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a report by New Telegraph detailed how Oshiomhole retained his job as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite huge opposition from some powerful party chieftains.

According to the report, the plot to oust Oshiomhole was foiled by some governors of the party sympathetic to his cause. It was gathered that APC governors almost exchanged blows at their meeting in Abuja, which preceded their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a related development, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, a strong force within the APC in the south south part of Nigeria, has spoken out concerning the travails currently being suffered by the national chairman of the party.

Bauchi governor reportedly orders arrest, prosecution of ex-govs Yuguda, Abubakar

Kpodoh, a former security adviser in Bayelsa state, identified, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, those he calls anti-APC elements as responsible for the plot to bring down Oshiomhole.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng upgrades to serve you better

Street gist: Politics of ‘agbero’ should stop in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...