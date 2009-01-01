Home | News | General | 5 commanders of Ansaru, a dozen of armed bandits neutralized as Air Force records massive victory in Kaduna

- Nigerian Air Force claims its airstrike killed a score of armed bandits in some Kaduna communities

- NAF, in a statement, said the operation was carried out with police efforts after intelligence reports and thorough surveillance

- Some of the logistics facilities and structures housing the armed bandits were also destroyed as five commanders died in the airstrike process

The war against the rampant menace of bandits recorded a tremendous victory as Nigerian Air Force (NAF) claims it has killed many armed bandits at Walawa, Yadi and Kuduru hills in Kaduna through airstrikes.

NAF made the exciting revelation in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 17, by its spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Channels TV reports.

Daramola said several properties of the bandits were also destroyed, adding that the victory was as a result of collaborative efforts between the air force and the operatives of Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Insecurity: Five commanders of Ansaru, a score of bandits neutralised in Kaduna by NAF.

“The NAF detailed its attack aircraft to conduct series of air raids at the bandits’ camps resulting in the destruction of some of the logistics facilities and structures housing the armed bandits as well as the neutralization of several of them.

NAF also claimed the operation was carried out after receiving intelligence reports. It added that 'surveillance and reconnaissance missions' were later carried out which revealed the hideouts of the bandits in Kaduna.

NAF, meanwhile, said it is committed to flushing out the bandits from their hideouts and end their menace in the north region of the country.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many Boko Haram fighters were killed after fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force began heavy bombardment in the heart of the Sambisa forest.

The airstrikes which were targeted at the “S” region, also destroyed the terrorists’ facilities including vehicles and motorcycles hidden under dense vegetation.

This heavy blow against the insurgents is in line with the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari to take the fight against terrorism to the insurgents.

