Amid growing calls for closure of borders over coronavirus scare, presidency reveals steps government is taking

- Femi Adesina says the federal government is making best decisions for Nigerians amid mounting coronavirus scare

- The presidential aide also claims President Buhari is putting the safety of Nigerians first and is making decisions that will minimise effect of the virus on the economy

- Adesina, who allays the fear of coronavirus after the third case was recorded, assures that the Ministry of Health is atop the situation

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, says the federal government is committed to securing the health and well-being of Nigerians amid rising coronavirus scare.

Nigeria recorded the third case of the deadly virus on Tuesday, March 17, and the patient is reportedly a 30-year-old returnee from the United Kingdom.

The scare seemed to have dived the country into fear as Nigerians on social media beseeched the federal government to close all flights coming from the Covid-19-threatened countries including Italy.

Coronavirus: Again, Atiku urges FG to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians

Allaying the fear of the coronavirus crisis, Adesina said the presidency is on alert about the situation of the epidemic and is working to minimise its impact on Nigeria's economy.

The presidential aide, who spoke on Channels TV's Politics Today on Wednesday, March 18, said: "government is looking forward and getting ready for what may be inevitable if the pandemic lasts for a longer time."

Femi Adesina says the federal government is making best decision in the interest of Nigerians.

"Some approvals have already been given by the President to ensure that the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy is minimized as much as possible.

“The president also assured that the focus of the government is to ensure that the welfare, well-being of Nigerians are preserved as much as possible," Adesina said.

On federal government closing the borders as parts of solid measure to prevent the spread of the virus, Adesina steered the middle cause but noted that government is making the best decision in the interest of the country.

Coronavirus threat in Nigeria not yet over - Osinbajo warns

Adesina further stressed that 'government is tackling it seriously' and added that the country is atop the situation as seen in the laborious efforts of the Centre for Disease Control and the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday, March 17, commenced an 'indefinite strike action' over unpaid two-month salaries amid coronavirus crisis.

The doctors, under the aegis of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), announced the strike with the decision coming hours after Nigeria recorded the third case of coronavirus officially known as Covid19.

