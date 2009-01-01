Home | News | General | Shine bright - Nollywood director Tchidi Chikere celebrates actress wife on birthday

- Tchidi Chikere recently took to social media to celebrate his actress wife, Nuella Njuigbo

- The actor and producer share a cute photo of them and showered her with sweet words

- The couple got married in 2014 and are blessed with a beautiful daughter

Nollywood actor and film maker, Tchidi Chikere, has cause to celebrate as his beautiful wife and Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo-Chikere,turned a year older.

The movie director and producer, took to his Instagram page to celebrate her. Sharing an adorable photo of them together, she showered her with sweet words as he talked of spending a long life together.

He wrote: "It s your birthday today again boo and after all these years it seems like I ve said it all? Lol..on this one I have one wish for you/ for us..a life full of even more of the bravest dreams fulfilled...I wish to find us ever warm by fires of this union we have..to grow old with you..to watch our grand seeds play and jump..lol..now that s not one wish....HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOOBABY..SHINE BRIGHT!"

See post below:

The couple who have been married since 2014, are blessed with a beautiful daughter.

Only some months ago, she took to social media to celebrate the beautiful little girl identified as Tess. The young actress celebrated her daughter on her birthday as she clocks five years old. The actress shared beautiful photos of her cute daughter to celebrate her.

Njubigbo wrote a lengthy post in celebration of the pretty baby girl. Njubigbo said her daughter is a priceless, precious, adorable and beautiful gift she received five years ago.

