World's most expensive dog - Top 10 pups worth impressive amounts

Wondering how much the most expensive dog costs? Luxurious pets are like cars – they are prestigious to own provided that you are ready to pay a hefty sum. Considering that a dog is man's best friend, it makes sense to spend a lot on the most luxurious puppy. You should note that the cost of buying the little canine is not the only expense.

Image: instagram.com, @sabrethewolfdog, @galgolovers, @leo.and.leila (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

There are other expenses that the Insurance Information Institute estimates to exceed $1,000 yearly for the average dog. These include the cost of dog food and treats, veterinary service, training, and dog equipment. As expected, such expenses are higher for luxurious puppies.

Most expensive dog breed in the world

What are the 10 most expensive dogs? Here are 10 luxurious puppies that have the most surprising price tags.

10. Afghan Hound ($7,000)

Image: instagram.com, @audreybellotphotos

Source: Instagram

The Afghan Hound is the 10th most expensive dog in the world. It originates from the Afghanistan mountains.

The breed is among the oldest and has a lifespan of 10-14 years. It is 25-27 inches tall and 50-60 pounds heavy.

Best features – The Afghan Hound is widely considered one of the most (if not the most) beautiful dog breeds. That is because of its flowing outer coat and thick curly tail.

It has a mild temperament to match its magnificent and royal look. The puppy is dignified and tends to stay aloof. It is generally independent but does not shy off from expressing affection.

The Afghan Hound is timid and sometimes lazy. Additional expenses – The Afghan Hound requires routine bathing as well as grooming. They should be done at least twice a week. Additionally, the puppy needs a fenced yard.

The Afghan Hound requires routine bathing as well as grooming. They should be done at least twice a week. Additionally, the puppy needs a fenced yard. Common health problems – This breed is prone to cataracts, digestive issues, and hypothyroidism.

9. Pharaoh Hound ($7,500)

Image: instagram.com, @ph_akainu_az

Source: Instagram

Originally from Egypt, the Pharaoh Hound takes position 9 in the list of the most expensive dogs. It is suggested that the Phoenicians brought it from Egypt to the rest of the world.

Surprisingly, the breed's features have not changed much over the years. Its perky ears resemble those of a rabbit, and so it is labeled as the 'rabbit dog.'

The Pharaoh Hound requires a lot of maintenance. Its nails need to be kept short at all times. Additionally, it needs to be walked at least twice a day for about 20 minutes. The whole idea is to keep the puppy active and agile. It lives for 11-14 years.

Best features – The Pharaoh Hound is easy to exercise and train. It is always eager to take commands and engage in some form of physical activities in the outdoors. The canine enjoys outdoor sports like lure courses.

The Pharaoh Hound is susceptible to stress, and when stressed, digestive issues arise. Additional expenses – Considering that the Pharaoh Hound is tall, it needs a fenced yard that is at least 6 feet tall to contain it.

Considering that the Pharaoh Hound is tall, it needs a fenced yard that is at least 6 feet tall to contain it. Common health problems – The Pharaoh Hound is disposed to eye disorders, patella luxation, and Dysplasia.

8. Dogo Argentino ($8,000)

The Dogo Argentino is also known as the Argentinian Mastiff. It dates to the 192Os and descends from the Cordoba Fighting Dog, which is now extinct.

The Argentinian Mastiff is 24-27 inches tall and 80-100 pounds heavy. Its life expectancy is 12-14 years.

Initially, the Dogo Argentino was used for hunting and this prompted the police, the military, and rescue services to use it in their operations. Its dominant physical qualities, unfortunately, make its ownership illegal in NYC, Colorado, and the UK.

Best features – The Dogo Argentino is an intelligent dog. It is easy to train and acts fast. That explains why it is associated with the police, the military, and rescue services. It is also masculine, strong, and instinctively protective. As a consequence, it is also an excellent choice for hunters.

The Dogo Argentino has a coarse outer coat that sheds off quite often. It is also disease-prone. You have to take it for vet checkups regularly to avoid health issues. Additional expenses – This puppy requires frequent vet checkups that are typically costly. Also, it needs frequent grooming, which is too expensive.

This puppy requires frequent vet checkups that are typically costly. Also, it needs frequent grooming, which is too expensive. Common health problems – It is predisposed to hip dysplasia and hearing difficulties.

7. Canadian Eskimo ($8,750)

Image: instagram.com, @rosin_canadian_eskimo_dogs

Source: Instagram

The Canadian Eskimo is not just one of the most expensive dog breeds but also one of the rarest. Following the 1950-1970 mass dog killing by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), their population dropped considerably.

They are literary facing extinction. As of 2018, only 300 Canadian Eskimos were in existence. The breed is thought to have originated from Siberia about a thousand years ago.

Best features – The Canadian Eskimo is generally territorial. It reacts to even the smallest of movements around it; this makes it great for searches and rescues. If you live in an unsafe neighborhood, the dog can help to detect less apparent threats.

Given that the Canadian Eskimo is territorial, it often reacts to slight disturbances. So, it is not a good fit for families with kids. The canine also cannot tolerate heat. It's only suitable for cold zones. Additional expenses – The little canine requires regular professional grooming.

The little canine requires regular professional grooming. Common health problems – The breed is prone to entropion (folding of the eyelid), gastric torsion, and arthritis.

6. Rottweiler ($9,000)

Image: instagram.com, @dogdaysnz

Source: Instagram

The Rottweiler is a medium height luxurious dog that descends from the Mastic breeds. It is generally friendly and gentle. The animal has a coarse outer coat and an undercoat on its thighs and neck.

The little canine was trained initially to assist the police in performing searches and rescues.

Best features – Other than being family-friendly and gentle, the Rottweiler is athletic. The dog can easily take on daily exercises. The breed is also loyal and obedient. Hence, it makes a great family pet.

What's more, the little canine has territorial instincts and thus naturally protective. So it is an excellent choice for herding and protecting a home.

Worst features – The Rottweiler may not be expensive as the dogs below it in this list, but it has high veterinary costs. You may need to pay for its insurance, which is quite costly. The dog also has a lower life expectancy than most (8-10 years).

Upon bringing the puppy home, it is necessary to invest in its training. Unfortunately, dog training is never cheap. Common health problems – The little canine is susceptible to cardiac issues, shoulder complications, and hip dysplasia.

5. Azawakh ($9,500)

Azawakh is a tall and slender dog that hails from the Sahara in West Africa. The dog has a unique sandy color, a slim body, and almond eyes. It is 25-29 inches tall.

The dog is quite agile, and so it needs regular exercise to stay active. The breed is associated with nomads due to its protective nature and hunting traits.

Best features – Azawakh is quite agile. It enjoys running, walking, and other forms of exercise in the company of the owner. The canine is also very intelligent. With positive training, it can perceive threats quickly and alert you immediately.

The dog also quickly recovers from most injuries and suffers few hereditary complications. It has an average life expectancy of 12-15 years, which is undeniably impressive.

Additional expenses – It needs thorough training to become social. Thus, you need to invest in its exercise.

It needs thorough training to become social. Thus, you need to invest in its exercise. Common health problems – Azawakh can suffer hypothyroidism, cardiac complications, and seizures.

4. Tibetan Mastiff ($10,000)

Image: instagram.com, @ tatanka575323

Source: Instagram

A protective Himalayan dog, the Tibetan Mastiff, is reliable when it comes to protecting lives and properties. The dog is 24-29 inches tall and 70-150 pounds heavy.

The breed hails from Tibet, where it was associated with protecting the sheep from hungry wolves and bears. So, it is a great protector at home. Sadly, the breed is becoming expensive not just to own but to keep too. As a result, it is slowly becoming extinct.

Best features – The Tibetan Mastiff is highly intelligent and has a strong will, qualities that make it a great protector. It has a stable and robust build to try to take an enemy down.

The Mastiff is also light-footed, alert, and agile to come to the owner's rescue fast upon detecting a threat.

Worst features – It has a soft undercoat that sheds a lot during the summer. What's more, the undercoat requires regular brushing, and this can be tiring and costly.

This dog also likes to roam. Therefore, it requires extra outdoor space, and you have to contain it. It also quickly barks in response to little noises.

Additional expenses – The Tibetan Mastiff requires early training, which can be expensive.

The Tibetan Mastiff requires early training, which can be expensive. Common health problems – It is susceptible to seizures, Dysplasia, and hypothyroidism.

3. Chow Chow ($11,000)

Chow Chow is not just one of the rarest and most expensive dog breeds but also one of the oldest. The breed hails from North China. While it is expensive to buy Chow Chow, it is more expensive to keep it. Everything from food and treats to grooming and vet services doesn't come cheap.

The dog also requires regular exercise to stay active. Preferably, you should walk it at least four times a day. It has 8-12 years lifespan.

Best features – Chow Chow has a teddy bear-like look and a distinctively black tongue. The appearance is generally imposing.

The animal is also very agile, thus easily trainable. Though the lifespan is 8-12 years, it can be easily extended by proper care.

Worst features – Chow Chow is generally a stubborn pup. It is not easy to train the little canine, and its stubbornness makes it hard to socialize with it.

You have to pay for regular grooming and health checks. You may also need to hire someone to walk this puppy full time if you are not available to do it. Common health problems – Chow Chow reacts to allergens easily. It is also susceptible to hypothyroidism, Dysplasia, and entropion.

2. Lowchen ($12,000)

Lowchen is a German term that refers to a little lion. So, if you want a petite lion at home, Lowchen is the pup to buy. It is not clear, however, where the breed originated from. Some say it comes from the Mediterranean, while others argue that it is from Northern Europe.

The expensive dogs are incredible hunters and protectors at home. They can live for 13-15 years.

Best features – Lowchen is a very attentive dog. It reacts quickly to movements and abnormal sounds. The breed is also a charming companion. It always has a positive mood in the company of the owner.

Lowchen is an outgoing breed. It is very playful in the outdoors and naturally active. So, it suits homes with kids.

Worst features – Barks excessively upon perceiving anything unusual. It sometimes barks continually in response to things that are not a threat. The little canine also becomes unhappy and irritated when abandoned for long.

Lowchen requires regular grooming, at least once a month. Common health problems – Lowchen may be predisposed to eye issues and Dysplasia.

1. Samoyed ($14,000)

Image: instagram.com, @samoyedpage

Source: Instagram

What is the most expensive dog? Genetically associated with the wolf species, the Samoyed is the world's most expensive dog and it originates from Siberia. The little carnivore is 19-44 inches tall and 35-65 pounds heavy.

Initially, the Samoyed was used for hunting reindeers, but now it also protects homes. The dog lives for 12-14 years.

Best features – The Samoyed is a great herder. It can protect you and your flock. The dog is agile and always enjoys playing in the outdoors.

The breed is social and full of energy. More to it, it is intelligent, independent, loving, and gentle.

Worst features – The Samoyed is a mischievous breed. It likes to roam around when off-leash. Therefore, it is necessary to contain it.

It requires a fenced yard to limit its movement. You also need to train it. Health problems – The Samoyed is susceptible to eye disorders, cardiac complications, and Dysplasia.

If you wanted to buy the most expensive dog, then you should go for any of the options above. However, it is important that you consider the cost of keeping your preferred canine. These luxurious pets are not just expensive to buy but also to maintain.

