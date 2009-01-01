Home | News | General | Okonjo Iweala reveals what she is doing to be protected from coronavirus (video)

- Renowned economist, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, advises people to inculcate the habit of washing their hands as a measure to protect them from coronavirus

- The former Nigerian minister of finance in a video says she has accepted the washing hand challenge from Dr Tedros as a measure against the disease

- Iweala in the video is seen washing her hands thoroughly in what appeared to be her kitchen

Renowned economist, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, has encouraged people to inculcate the habit of washing their hands as a measure to protect them from coronavirus.

The former Nigerian minister of finance in a Facebook video on Wednesday, March 18, said she had accepted the washing challenge from Dr Tedros as a measure against the Covid-19.

Iweala in the video was seen washing her hands thoroughly in what appeared to be her kitchen.

“Covid-19 is serious. I have taken up Dr Tedros' handwashing challenge. Please wash your hands constantly and thoroughly and be safe, “she wrote.

The coronavirus which reportedly originated from Wuhan in China has spread to many countries around the world

Nigeria recently confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Lagos as the deadly infection spreads more across African countries.

The new Covid-19 case was disclosed by the commissioner of health in Lagos state, Professor Akin Abayomi via his official Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday, March 17.

According to the health commissioner, the patient is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman who returned from the United Kingdom to Lagos on Friday, March 13.

She reportedly observed self-isolation upon her return, developed symptoms and has been tested positive.

Abayomi said the patient is now in isolation and receiving care at Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. The commissioner noted that tracing of all passengers and all those who may have come in contact with the latest case has commenced.

Meanwhile, as a preventive measure against the dreaded coronavirus, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered that all orientation camps across Nigeria be shut. The directive was issued from the NYSC headquarters in Abuja early Wednesday, March 18.

Those in the camps currently are the 2020 Batch A Stream 1, across 37 centres in the country.

In another report, a new study has revealed that coronavirus can remain infectious in droplets in the air for hours and on surfaces up to days. According to Reuters, scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, carried out the study.

They attempted to mimic the virus deposited from an infected person onto everyday surfaces in a household or hospital setting, such as through coughing or touching objects.

They used a device to dispense an aerosol that duplicated the microscopic droplets created in a cough or a sneeze.

The scientists then investigated how long the virus remained infectious on these surfaces.

The tests show that when the virus is carried by the droplets released when someone coughs or sneezes, it remains viable, or able to still infect people, in aerosols for at least three hours.

On plastic and stainless steel, the viable virus could be detected after three days. On cardboard, the virus was not viable after 24 hours. On copper, it took 4 hours for the virus to become inactivated.

