COVID-19: DTHA wants Health Ministry, relevant agencies to embark on sensitization

ASABA-THE Delta State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to direct the State Ministry of Health and other relevant Agencies to embark on the sensitization of Deltans on the deadly Coronavirus currently ravaging the world.

The resolution followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Innocent Anidi and adopted.

Moving the motion, which was unanimously adopted, Ighrakpata said since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China, it had spread to almost every part of the world hence attention should be given to it.

He pointed out that on 11 March, 2020 the World Health Organisation described the virus as a global pandemic with China and Italy recording the highest death rate.

Maintaining that there was no known cure, nor a known vaccine to solve the disease ravishing the world as at today, he said curtailing the disease was the only knowledge at their disposal.

He lamented that Italy was completely locked down, saying “football matches suspended, schools shut down and businesses closed. The effect on the world is very devastating”.

Ighrakpata explained that Delta State is a very hospitable people and strategic, adding that many commute through the state thereby putting the State at great risk.

Saying that proper measures should be on ground to protect the citizens, he said the disease is not as harmful as the rumours surrounding it, hence the need to educate the people across the state including at markets, schools, churches and other public places.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said the State Government was aware of the effect of the virus and has put machinery in place to address the problem.

Oborevwori noted that the resolution was to give legislative backing to the efforts of the executive, maintaining that the House was aware of the state government’s effort in curtailing the outbreak in Delta, noting that their effort is to emphasize the development.

