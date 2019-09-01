Home | News | General | Police arrest Libya returnee, two other suspected armed robbers in Cross River

Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A Libya returnee, Azunna Okechukwu and two other persons – Peter Nnadozie and Ifeanyi Ebeama – have been arrested by police in Cross River while trying to dispossess a bank customer of N3miilion.

The three men, our correspondent gathered specialised in trailing bank customers who make cash withdrawals from banks Automated Teller Machine (ATM) or banking halls.

The trio were arrested by policemen while trying to rob a customer who had just withdrawn N3million from an old generation bank along Calabar Road in Calabar South local government area of the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Nkereuwem Akpan, who paraded the three men, said they have been terrorising unsuspecting members of the public for sometimes now.

He said: “They specialised in trailing bank customers either on foot or in cars. They follow you to your destination and dispossess you of the money and sometimes without the knowledge of their victim.

“Luck, however, ran out on them as my operatives swung into action immediately the received a distress call from the victim and the three of them were apprehended and the cash recovered.

“Community policing is changing the face of our operation. If the public can collaborate more there will be more successes like this. A Sienna bus with registration number GWA782 TE was also recovered from them.

“We want the synergy with the public in this regard to continue. We want Calabar to be very hot for criminals as there shall be no hiding place for them in Cross River. We appeal to the public to give us useful and timely information always.”

