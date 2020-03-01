NYSC suspends orientation camp indefinitely over coronavirus
The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has suspended the 2020 Batch A orientation camp.
The camp, which opened on Tuesday, has been shut after Nigeria confirmed its third case of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus.
The schemes disclosed this in a statement on its Facebook page.
The management explained that corps members in camps will now be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith.
The statement read: “Sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the on-going Orientation Course for the 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 Corps Members.
“Therefore, the Corps Members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the Orientation Camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the Nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.
“Management wishes to state that no Corps Member or Camp Official has contracted the virus, Thank you.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
