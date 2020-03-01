Home | News | General | Why Pogba, Bruno Fernandes may not play together – Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov, has expressed doubts over Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing together in the same midfield.

According to him, both players are too similar in style.

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford in January and has made instant impact, scoring three times already and providing assists in both the Premier League and Europa League.

Pogba on the other hand, has endured an injury-ravaged season and has not started a game since September.

He was linked with a move away from United, but it is now believed he is likely to remain with the Red Devils.

This might leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the task of fitting both he and Fernandes in his team and Berbatov reckons it won’t be easy.

“I don’t know if Fernandes and Pogba can play together,” Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column.

“As a fan of Paul Pogba, I want him to stay at United, I think it would be best for him, but I am curious to see how he will link up with Fernandes.

“Sometimes footballers are too similar to play together. But I hope that’s not the case here because, with Fernandes and Pogba in the same midfield, United could be a very imaginative team that would surprise opponents next season or even sooner.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...